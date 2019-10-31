Dons have to remain positive during winless run

Jordan Moore-Taylor insists the Dons dressing room is singing from the same hymn sheet amidst their terrible run of form.

The defender returned to the first team in October after nearly 10 months sidelined with a knee injury, but despite a string of stand-out performances, has not been able to help Dons turn around their fortunes.

This weekend, Dons take on fellow strugglers Tranmere Rovers, both of which are on 13 points and teetering above the relegation zone.

With just one point from the last eight League One games, Moore-Taylor says the squad must remain unified to get out of their slump.

"We have to keep confidence in the dressing room," he said. "We know we're good enough and know at some point it will turn, and that we're on it and performing well so when it does turn, we can get the ball in the back of the net. We can't get too disheartened, it's still early in the season but we know results have to turn quickly.

"Obviously results haven't been good. We got the 0-0 against Coventry and we thought that might pick up after that but it hasn't. We want to put things right as soon as possible and hopefully that's Saturday.

Moore-Taylor has impressed on his return

"I doesn't affect you mentally – we take each game in isolation. We don't want to dwell on it too much because if you do, it knocks on to next week. Obviously we're aware the results aren't good enough.

"You have to be (united) – the only way to get out of it is that. It feels that way, we know what we have to do. The manager has given us his ideas, we've taken it on-board and hopefully that results in three points."

Seven of Dons' 11 defeats this season have been by a single goal margin, and five of those have come in this current slump in form. Moore-Taylor believes the narrow scorelines shows Dons aren't far away from turning things around.

He added: "It gives us confidence, we're not being outplayed, it's one goal, it's easy to turn. We are very much in games, results-wise. If we can get the first goal, it will give us more confidence and hopefully we can build on that."