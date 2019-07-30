Dons hit St Neots for six

It was a routine win for a stronger than expected MK Dons side as they thrashed St Neots Town 6-0.

Goals from Baily Cargill, Hiram Boateng and Kieran Agard put Dons 3-0 up at the break before a Callum Brittain brace either side of Jordan Bowery's strike completed the rout.

Making his first start since March, Baily Cargill made the breakthrough after 14 minutes, sliding home Hiram Boateng's corner.

It could have been 2-0 two minutes later when Boateng whipped a free kick onto the bar.

Dons, fielding a stronger side than anticipated at the Premier Plus Stadium, and the quality showed in possession if not goals. Joe Mason, Russell Martin and Boateng again all had shots blocked, while Mason made St Neots keeper James Philip work from a right angle.

Philip was having a strong opening period and was unlucky to have been beaten twice more before half time, first from Boateng on 36 minutes and then Kieran Agard two minutes later.

Nine changes came at half time, but the goals continued to come when Callum Brittain and Jordan Bowery found the net within the opening seven minutes of the second period.

The visitors remained well in control of the affair, with both second half scorers came close to doubling their tallies, while Ryan Harley fired over the bar late on.

Brittain did eventually get his second four minutes from time, blasting home Dons' sixth.

MK Dons: Nicholls (Moore 45), Sorinola (Brittain 45), Reeves (Davies 45), Cargill (Walsh 45), Martin (Lewington 45), Poole (Pattison 67), Houghton (McGrandles 45), Boateng (Harley 45), Kasumu (Nombe 67), Agard (Asonganyi 45), Mason (Bowery 45)