Dons hope to end their barren run at Blackpool

Based on their previous meetings, Dons do not like to be beside the seaside, but that will need to change when they take on Blackpool this weekend.

Dons have lost on all three previous trips to Bloomfield Road, the most recent in 2017 when Sean Longstaff’s early goal separated the sides.

The Seasiders have made a strong start to the season, buoyed by a recent takeover after finally ousting the Oyston family from control.

Simon Grayson’s side made a flying start to the season, winning their first three games. However, they have not won a league game since August 17, drawing three in a row before last Saturdays’ 3-2 defeat to Coventry City at St Andrews.

They now sit sixth in the table, three points above Dons having played a game more.

Paul Tisdale said: "They've started really well, the manager knows his stuff, they've got some good players, they're a club with history and they're at home. It's a really good League One fixture."

Armand Gnanduillet is topping the scoring charts for Blackpool with five goals in all competitions this season, with Sullay Kaikai close on his heels with four - three of those coming in the last two games.

Dons meanwhile head to Bloomfield Road having beaten AFC Wimbledon last weekend, ending their run of back-to-back defeats.