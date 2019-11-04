Dons job comes at a 'perfect time' for new boss Russell Martin

Russell Martin says he is the right man to get MK Dons out of the League One relegation zone looking up the table once more.

The former Scotland international took over from Paul Tisdale, who was sacked on Saturday night following their eighth league defeat in nine games.

While some fans have questioned the appointment of Martin, who has no managerial experience but a wealth of playing nous, having plied his trade at all levels of the game, is confident he has the right ideas to turn Dons' fortunes around.

"I believe I will get us out of this situation, I need everyone on board and behind me," he said. "Everyone has to start somewhere. It is perfect timing for me.

"Most managers who are available at this stage are available for a reason. I haven't got any of that football baggage, I'm coming in with a belief in myself and the people in the building that we've got more than enough to improve the situation and a confidence and positivity in what we've got.

"I've been preparing for it for a long time in terms of courses, mentors in the game, speaking about ideas. I like people to challenge me, and I think we've got that here, and I will challenge them as well.

"It has been a busy three days, but there is a lot to sort out, organise and get done. It's about putting my theories, beliefs and ideas into practice. The situation is not great, but I feel I'm walking into something that could be really good.

I know the players and staff, there's a mutual respect there. Someone else coming in would take time to get to know everyone, but I know everyone.

"I think the players are fully behind it. They're all disappointed because there has been a change and we're all partly responsible for that, and we need to hold our hands up. But we have to move on, get a fresh start and some positive results."