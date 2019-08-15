Dons 'know what is coming' when dealing with Akinfenwa

Wycombe Wanderers striker Adebayo Akinfenwa might not look like your average footballer, but he possesses a unique threat Dons will have to cope with when the sides meet on Saturday.

It has been more than seven years since Dons and the Chairboys have crossed paths for the supremacy of Buckinghamshire.

Gareth Ainsworth's side kept their heads well above water in League 1 last season, while Dons negotiated themselves out of League 2.

Veteran striker Akinfenwa, a well-known personality in the game, is renowned for his muscular build, but his abilities on the ball and in front of goal - scoring eight times last season - are key in the way Wycombe play under Ainsworth.

Dons boss Paul Tisdale said he knows what to expect from the 37-year-old on Saturday, but admits stopping him is sometimes easier said than done.

"He suits a number of ways Wycombe play, and he's extremely good at it and they utilise it to the maximum. It's always interesting when a player is the anomaly, makes it work and does it well.

"We know what's coming and what to expect but it's very hard to deal with. We'll have a strategy, and I hope we can execute it.

"He's a nice personality, he plays football extremely well and it's great for the Football League to have all different types playing the game. It's a credit to him, Gareth for making it work and to English football generally."