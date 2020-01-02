Dons leapfrog Tranmere to escape relegation zone

A crushing 3-0 win for MK Dons saw them climb outside of the League One relegation zone for the first time since November.

Goals from Rhys Healey, Sam Nombe and Kieran Agard gave Russell Martin the perfect start to 2020 as they jumped Tranmere Rovers into 20th spot. The teams were tied on points heading into the New Year's Day fixtures, but while Dons won, Rovers were thumped 4-1 at home to Coventry City, who took over in third spot.

Dons drew level on points with AFC Wimbledon, who could only draw with lowly Southend 1-1, while bottom club Bolton were edged out in a seven goal thriller, losing 4-3 to Burton Albion. Rochdale edged away from the drop zone with a 2-1 win over Accrington. Lincoln too picked up a key win, beating Peterborough 2-1 as they moved nine points clear of the bottom three.

At the sharp end, leaders Wycombe had their lead cut to four points after drawing 1-1 with promotion hopefuls Ipswich, while Rotherham beat Blackpool 2-1 to jump into second spot. Oxford fell from second to fourth after losing 1-0 to Doncaster Rovers, while Fleetwood's point against Sunderland saw them up into seventh after the 1-1 draw.

The division's other game saw Gillingham and Portsmouth share a 1-1 draw at Priestfield.