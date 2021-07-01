Dons make second signing of the day as they loan Blackpool midfielder Robson

Ethan Robson

Blackpool's Ethan Robson has become MK Dons second signing of the day and fourth of the summer transfer window as he signed on loan until the end of the season.

Following the announcement of Norwich winger Josh Martin completing his loan move earlier this afternoon (Thursday), Robson joins Scott Twine and Franco Ravizzoli as new faces in Russell Martin's squad in the opening week of pre-season training.

The 24-year-old began his career at Sunderland before signing for Blackpool last summer, helping the Tangerines to the Championship after winning the play-off final.

After making 37 appearances for them last season though, Robson agreed terms with Dons to play at Stadium MK for the season.

“This is a great opportunity for me and I can’t wait to get started," he said. “I had a chat with the gaffer here and I believe MK Dons is a club that is going places. I was part of a successful Blackpool team last season and hopefully I can bring some of that positivity here.

“MK Dons pride themselves on keeping the ball and dominating possession, and that is something that suits me down to a tee. I’m also from the north east so I love a tackle as well!”

Manager Russell Martin added: “Ethan is a gifted footballer who played nearly 40 times for a promotion-winning team in this division last season.

“He really suits the way that we play with both his technical ability but also with his athleticism, and after speaking to numerous people who have coached or played with him, he clearly ticks all the boxes for us.