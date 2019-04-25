Dons' "massive turnaround" since last year

This time last year, MK Dons had just sacked Dan Micciche and were left needing an 8-0 win over Scunthorpe to stay in League 1. And with their chances of automatic promotion this season still in their hands, Dean Lewington says the club has come on leaps and bounds.

Two wins in their final two games will see Dons win automatic promotion back to the third tier at the first time of asking.

Dan Micciche was sacked a year ago

The captain has played every league game under Paul Tisdale this season, but admitted after a suspect performance during pre-season away at Brackley, Lewington said the club have made significant steps forward.

"We're ahead of where we thought we'd be. In pre-season, for anyone lucky enough to see us at Brackley – if you'd have said we would still be in the league, this would be a positive season! That's how bad it was! For the lucky few who were there, this is a massive turnaround.

"Like a lot of other teams, we've left a lot of points on the pitch, probably eight or ten games we should have gotten more from. There is some slight disappointment but it's still in our hands. It has been a successful year because we are back to some resemblance of a club looking forward. We have the right people here and we're moving forward. We'd love a promotion to go on too of that."