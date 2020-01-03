Dons need a break after 'working like dogs'

Russell Martin is looking forward to something of a break this weekend after the busy Christmas period.

With Burton Albion in the FA Cup, the game originally scheduled for this weekend has been shifted to Tuesday January 14, leaving Dons without a game until next Tuesday's Leasing.com Trophy clash against League Two side Newport County.

But even with the six day break between games for Dons now, Russell Martin said it will be important to keep everyone on their toes, but also to have a break.

"We've worked like dogs for however long, and now there is a little bit of a break for us," he said. "January is a busy month, especially with that Burton game rearranged. We will need everybody. And of course with the window as well, hopefully there will be a few people coming in, maybe a few people going as well.

"Fingers crossed we keep picking up points. Our form has been good recently, taking away the two away games.

"We're in a good place, we 're looking positive and considering we're a team that has been in the bottom three for so long, we're playing with so much courage."

Midfielder Jordan Houghton was eager to have the weekend off, but said the way Dons have been playing recently means they want to stay in the groove.

He added: "I think you can look at it in two different ways. It's nice to get in a rhythm and that has helped us lately, but at the end of today's game, there were a few knocks and bruised bodies so it might be nice to have a weekend off, chill and recover and go into next Tuesday's game."