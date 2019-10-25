Dons need a Newport-style reset to get back on track

Making wholesale changes to the way MK Dons play may not be a bad idea, according to Alex Gilbey.

The club sit 19th in League One after picking up just one point from their last seven league games, scoring just one goal in October - that coming against Fulham U21s in the Leasing.com Trophy.

Gilbey was a part of the side which won against Newport last season, sparking a rich vein of fortunes for Dons

After a similarly barren run last season, wholesale changes for the game against Newport County at Rodney Parade in February sparked an upturn in fortunes as Dons picked up several key victories en route to promotion from League 2.

Gilbey believes a similar shake-up may be needed to kick-start Dons out of their latest slump.

He said: "Sometimes, because of the run, we have to go back to basics. We did that at Newport last season – forgot about everything before and just tried to get the ball forwards. I think that's what we have to do now, we have to believe in each other. We can't feel sorry for ourselves, and have to find a win.

"Sometimes last season, we tried to play nice flamboyant football, and we've got a bit stuck trying to do that. We have to get back to basics and just do what we're good at. At the end of last season, that got us results. Two or three wins gives us a totally different mindset."