Dons need to string together two strong halves

Rhys Healey says MK Dons need to put together a complete performance rather than relying on a strong 45 minutes to see them through games.

Dons were 2-0 up at half time, but allowed AFC Wimbledon back into the game on Saturday, which made for a nervous finale as Marcus Forss pulled one back for the visitors.

Healey, who fired Dons into their 2-0 lead at Stadium MK, says Dons must react quicker to the way teams come out after the interval, but must also continue their style of play to keep teams under pressure in the second half.

"If you're winning at half time, no team is going to come out and play the same, they will change something," he said. "It's down to us to come out and suss out what they're doing, and we did that well. They put us under a bit of pressure, but we coped with it. Instead of 45 minutes, we've got to do it for a full 90.

"We haven't really found running form yet, but we're improving each game. We're doing everything Tis wants us to do, and I hope we can keep the form going."