Dons 'not overly worried' by Gilbey's injury

Alex Gilbey limped off at St Andrews
There were no major concerns over Alex Gilbey after he limped out of the 1-1 draw with Coventry on Saturday.

The midfielder took a blow to the knee early in the second period, but battled on. His last involvement was a surging run and a fierce strike just wide of the mark, as he was replaced by debutant Ben Gladwin with 17 minutes remaining.

Manager Russell Martin said there was not a huge level of concern regarding the injury and felt he would be fit for the trip to Burton Albion on Tuesday.

He said: "He picked up a knock earlier in the game, and his last action was to sprint 40 yards, get into the box and nearly score. I thought he was going to be able to carry on but it was just a bit too much for him.

"He's played a lot of football recently, he took a whack early on but it's not something we're overly worried about.

"We'll monitor him ahead of Tuesday. He had loads of energy, we changed his position a bit but we hope he will be OK for Tuesday."