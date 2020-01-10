Dons out to cause an upset against high-flying Coventry

Russell Martin hopes his side can make it three games unbeaten against Coventry City this season when they head to St Andrews on Saturday.

Already locking horns twice this campaign, Dons are yet to be turned over by Mark Robins' side after a 0-0 draw and a 2-0 win in 2019.

Coventry sit third in the table with Dons 20th, three points outside the relegation zone but without a win on the road for nearly four months.

Having performed well at Stadium MK in recent weeks, Dons have looked out of sorts on poor pitches. But heading to St Andrews, home of Birmignham City, the surface is likely to help Dons in the way Martin likes to see his side set up.

But even with two previous games to glean information from this season, Martin is not predicting an easy ride against the Sky Blues.

He said: "They've had a bit of a formation change and personnel, and have come across a formation that works well for them. We respect they're a good side, but if we get it right on the day, we've got a chance to go there and win the game: we think that regardless of where the team are in the league."

"They're a really good side on really good form. But we're looking forward to the game. The way the lads are feeling means we're looking forward to games. I feel like we're growing game on game, we're looking to sharpen all the time and as always our focus is on us.

"We're going to try and win the game. We have to build on the Christmas period, otherwise we'll end up looking over our shoulders. We have to keep improving and moving forward."

Alex Gilbey, who was crowned League One's Player of the Month for December, said he was eager to play at St Andrews, adding: "It's a lovely place to play, we're all looking forward to playing there. It's a top ground, and it's against a top side. We have to be at it, we've had a weekend off, we're refreshed and we have to attack the league."