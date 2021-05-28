Dons outline their plans to replace departing Cullen

MK Dons

Dons' succession plan to replace Portsmouth-bound Andrew Cullen have seen them promote both Simon Crampton and Liam Sweeting into new positions at the football club,

Formerly Head of Recruitment, Sweeting will become Dons' new Sporting Director, while Crampton, the Head of Sports Science and Medicine, will become the clubs Performance Director.

Chairman Pete Winkelman told mkdons.com: “As I have said previously, change provides opportunity, and we are taking this opportunity to modernise our football club which will lead to a fundamental change in how we operate.

“By creating the roles of a Sporting Director and Performance Director, we are providing our manager and First Team with the backroom support they need, as we look to bring on-field success to Milton Keynes.

“I am very excited to announce these two new roles but I am even more thrilled to announce that these new positions will be filled by individuals who have already contributed so much to our club.

“At MK Dons, we are all about development, both on and off the pitch, and this is a fantastic opportunity to recognise the work that Liam and Simon have done and allow them to grow as individuals for the benefit of both themselves and the football club.”

Manager Russell Martin added: “I am very excited about this new structure. It’s a modern structure and one that a number of the top clubs are following, and we now have it in place with people who are very capable.

“This change has provided a fantastic opportunity for Liam and Simon, who have already contributed so much to this club, and are two people I believe in professionally and personally.