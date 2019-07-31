Dons players hope for a resolution after opening day game is suspended

Jordans Houghton and Bowery hope for a swift conclusion to the saga surrounding Bury after the opening game of the season was suspended on Monday night.

Dons are being made to wait to play their League 1 opener after the Shakers were found to be in breach of EFL regulations, prompting the governing body to suspend the game until further notice.

Jordan Bowery

Having initially treated Tuesday night's game against St Neots as a way of topping up fitness for those who need it, Paul Tisdale instead played two strong sides in either half at the Premier Plus Stadium, resulting in a 6-0 win for his side.

Both Houghton and Bowery played for 45 minutes, and both said they want to see the situation with Bury resolves sooner rather than later.

Houghton said: "It's not a pleasing thing to see for Bury, hopefully they can get out of it because they're a team that has been in the league for so many years. It is difficult for our fans as well, I know a lot of people have train tickets and hotels, and I hope that gets sorted out – I don't want to see any fans out of pocket.

"There will be a few harder training sessions, we'll get a bit more fitness, so we have to take the positives out of the situation. We'll probably have a match, friendly or in-house game over the weekend, so we will be raring to go for the Shrewsbury game."

Bowery added: There's nothing we can do, it was totally out of our hands. We prepared as normal, and we'll do exactly the same for a game the following Saturday. It's football, it's out of our hands. We've just got to see what happens with Bury now and when the game gets rearranged for.