Dons progress in Leasing.com Trophy without playing

MK Dons are into the hat for the next round of the Leasing.com Trophy after a draw between Fulham U21s and Stevenage.

After a 1-1 draw, and subsequent penalty shoot-out win for Stevenage, Dons now cannot be knocked out of the top two and progress into the knockout stage.

It means their final group game against Wycombe at Stadium MK on Tuesday November 12 will decide who finishes top of the group - Dons need just a point to secure top spot.

Dons have won both of their games in the competition so far, beating Southend 3-0 before a 1-0 win over Fulham U21s.