Dons rated: Boateng shines against Shrews

Hiram Boateng made a fine start to his MK Dons career with a stand-out performance against Shrewsbury on Saturday.

Here's how the MK Dons side played in the opening game of the season.

Lee Nicholls - 8 - Had little to do all afternoon, but was at his peak when he needed to be. And he needed to be twice, first cleaning up a short back-pass from Joe Walsh before a brilliant diving save to deny Dave Edwards late in the day.

George Williams - 6 - Playing at centre half, did not seem to click with Callum Brittain, playing in the wider role. Rasped a strike just wide in the closing stages, rippling the side-netting in what was Dons' best chance of the game.

Russell Martin - 7 - Read the game brilliantly, even down to his cynical challenge on halfway to earn his way into the book. Marshalled the defence excellently.

Joe Walsh - 6 - Made a couple of errors which nearly cost Dons a goal and was thankful for keeper Nicholls. He did, however, get a vital toe to Dave Edwards' effort to put it onto the bar to deny Shrewsbury the opener.

Dean Lewington - 7 - Kept Donald Love quiet for long periods with some defensive nous, having initially struggled against Whalley and Morison.

Jordan Houghton - 5 - Mopped things up, without really starring in the game. At times though, the game seemed to pass over his head as Dons' defence went long.

Conor McGrandles - 5 - Like Houghton, seemed to be bypassed when Dons went long, and didn't make much of an impact on proceedings.

TOP DON: Hiram Boateng - 8 - No signs of nerves on his debut at Stadium MK. Strong running, powerful play and a part of everything Dons did. Commanded the first period, and switched his role in the second period when Tisdale made changes.

Jordan Bowery - 6 - A workhorse performance against a defence which will not give up much this season. He got precious little reward for a solid start.

Kieran Agard - 6 - Like Bowery, could not make much of an impact, a few half-chances aside, against a towering defence giving up next to nothing.

Subs:

Rhys Healey - 7 - Clattered keeper O'Leary early on, before his goal-bound stoppage time effort was put home by defender Ethan Ebanks-Landell to win it.

Ben Reeves - 6 - Helped Dons switch styles in the final 19 minutes as they took the game to Shrewsbury.

Baily Cargill - 7 - Added a vital attacking threat on the left, zipped a wonderful ball across the face of goal which only needed a touch. Will be a huge addition when he's fit again.