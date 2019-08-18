Dons rated: Bowery is rewarded with a goal

Jordan Bowery's strong start to life at MK Dons saw him net his first goal for the club in the 3-2 defeat at Wycombe on Saturday.

Here's how the MK Dons players rated in the loss at Adams Park.

Lee Nicholls - 6 - Made a great stop early on from Fred Onyedinma, but will be frustrated to have conceded three goals.

Russell Martin - 6 - Won his aerial battles but the defence looked shaky as a whole as Wycombe attacked with pace.

Regan Poole - 6 - After a great debut against AFC Wimbledon in the week, struggled to keep tabs on Onyedinma. Saying that, had a great chance cleared off the line which would have levelled the game in the first half.

Baily Cargill - 7 - Drew praise from the opposition manager for his attacking attributes, and added an assist by teeing up Bowery for the equaliser.

Dean Lewington - 5 - His worst showing for a while. Never looked up with the pace of the game.

George Williams - 5 - Saw his creativity pretty stifled by the experienced Joe Jacobson as he roamed forwards.

Jordan Houghton - 5 - Though taking over penalty duties with aplomb, gave the ball all too easily, especially in the first half.

Conor McGrandles - 4 - Along with Houghton and Boateng, looked at sea in the first half as the midfield was totally ineffective. Likely now to be taken off spot kick duties after his latest miss.

Hiram Boateng - 4 - A far cry from the man of the match performance a week prior against Shrewsbury. Never looked up to speed, and his withdrawal for Alex Gilbey also sparked a change in Dons' fortunes.

Kieran Agard - 5 - Barely had a sight of goal, and struggled to win much in the air against far bigger defensive opposition.

Top Don: Jordan Bowery - 7 - Stood out for his work rate at both ends of the pitch, capped off with a goal. Maybe could have had a second when Dons were in a purple patch in the second half.

Subs:

Alex Gilbey - 7 - Changed things when he came on, giving the midfield some purpose and drive.

Rhys Healey - 6 - Didn't have a lot to work with when he came on.

Callum Brittain - A stoppage time change.