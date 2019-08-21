Dons rated: Brittain's best Dons performance

Callum Brittain made an immediate impact on his return to the MK Dons starting line-up with an energetic and goal-scoring performance against Lincoln on Tuesday night.

Here's how the MK Dons players rated in the 2-1 win over Lincoln City.

Lee Nicholls - 7 - Commanded his penalty area well, but was never really tested. Was beaten by a well-placed shot, though did a great job to put off Jack Payne in the first half when he was gifted a sight of goal.

Russell Martin - 7 - Another vital marshalling display. Not glamorous, not stand-out, but was always in the right place at the right time.

Baily Cargill - 7 - Did not get forward as much in the second period as he did in the first as Lincoln turned the screw but put his body on the line.

Regan Poole - 7 - Like Cargill, saw his attacking options limited in the second half but defended stoutly.

George Williams - 8 - He may not remember what he did to score, but his goal ended up being the winner. Donning the armband, put in a real captain's performance.

Top Don: Callum Brittain - 8 - Got it all going after just two minutes with the opener. Covered every blade of grass, linked up well again with Regan Poole, and spent the last 10 minutes chasing every ball in central midfield. His best performance in an MK Dons shirt.

Jordan Houghton - 5 - Almost played his team into danger with a silly moment in the first half, but was bailed out by Nicholls. Never really looked involved, and was withdrawn on the hour mark.

Hiram Boateng - 8 - Ran himself into the ground with a great showing at both ends of the pitch. Could have ended with a goal but for a great Vickers stop, played a key role in Williams' goal, though had nothing left in the tank for ten minutes before he was taken off.

Ryan Harley - 5 - Like Houghton, saw the game bypass him even in a thrilling opening period which saw Dons on the front foot for large parts.

Jordan Bowery - 7 - Great in the air, won his battles, chased down all over the pitch. May have had a goal to his name but for Williams' deflection.

Kieran Agard - 7 - His best performance of the season. Looked lively, alert, teed up Brittain for the opener and should have made it 3-1 not long after Williams' strike.

Subs:

Alex Gilbey - 6 - Gave Dons an outlet when they were under pressure in the final 20 minutes.

Conor McGrandles - 6 - Added another body to the defensive operation and won some clever free kicks to ease the pressure.

Dean Lewington - A late change as Dons parked the bus.