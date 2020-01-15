Dons rated: Burton Albion 1-0 MK Dons
Despite their dominance, MK Dons left the Pirelli Stadium on Tuesday night with nothing to show for their efforts as they were beaten 1-0 by Burton Albion.
Liam Boyce strike after 20 minutes was the difference on the scoreboard as Dons prodded and probed to no avail. Here's how the players rated.
1. Lee Nicholls - 7
Made two good saves before he was left exposed for the goal. Barely touched it second half.
jpimedia
2. Dean Lewington - 6.5
Looked unusually off-colour in the first half. Caught out of position for the goal, the skipper misplaced a lot of passes.
0
3. Joe Walsh - 7
Defended well, looked good on the ball but had to pull the trigger when it to him in the penalty area late in the day, somehow getting it trapped under his feet and the chance was gone.
jpimedia
4. George Williams - 6.5
Like Lewington, struggled to pick a pass in the first half though was much more composed in the second period.
jpimedia
View more