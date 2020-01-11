MK Dons

Dons rated: Coventry 1-1 MK Dons

Carlton Morris came off the bench to secure a point for MK Dons away at Coventry City.

Sam McCallum fired Coventry ahead after just 51 seconds at St Andrews and looked to be hitting top spot until Morris fired Dons level with 14 minutes remaining. Here's how the players rated.

Back in goal after missing out in midweek, he was beaten inside a minute but recovered well with four great and vital saves.

1. Lee Nicholls - 7.5

Struggled to keep the ball in the first half and was regularly beaten by Fankaty Dabo. Improved in the second period.

2. Dean Lewington - 6

Kept Coventry's chances to efforts from range and played out pretty well.

3. George Williams - 7

Another in a string of consistent and solid performances.

4. Joe Walsh - 7

