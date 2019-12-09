Dons Rated: Doncaster Rovers 1-1 MK Dons

Another late goal cost MK Dons points as they conceded with five minutes to go to draw 1-1 with Doncaster Rovers on Saturday.
Alex Gilbey fired home his second goal of the campaign early in the second half as Dons sought their first win in League One since mid-September, but it was not to be as Cameron John netted in the 85th minute for the home side to share the spoils. Here's how Russell Martin's side rated at the Keepmoat Stadium.
1. Lee Nicholls - 7
A strong performance all-round, but was wrestled out of the way in the build-up to John's late equaliser, leaving him with no chance.