Dons Rated: Doncaster Rovers 1-1 MK Dons

Alex Gilbey fired home his second goal of the campaign early in the second half as Dons sought their first win in League One since mid-September, but it was not to be as Cameron John netted in the 85th minute for the home side to share the spoils. Here's how Russell Martin's side rated at the Keepmoat Stadium.

1. Lee Nicholls - 7 A strong performance all-round, but was wrestled out of the way in the build-up to John's late equaliser, leaving him with no chance.

2. Callum Brittain - 6.5 Deployed at right-back rather than in midfield where he has shone recently, his performance was less flashy than usual but effective nonetheless.

3. Regan Poole 7.5 Stepped in at the 11th hour with Moore-Taylor injured and after a shaky start, established himself well. Read the game, looked comfortable, good on the ball.

4. Joe Walsh - 7 A typically no-nonsense showing from the Welsh defender again. Establishing himself as Dons first-choice centre back of late.

