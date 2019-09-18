Dons rated: Houghton carves Dons' best chances in defeat to Ipswich
MK Dons tasted defeat on Tuesday night when they went down 1-0 to Ipswich Town.
Here's how the players rated in the game at Stadium MK.
1. Lee Nicholls - 6
After a good save to deny Kayden Jackson midway through the first half, had precious little to do.
jpimedia
2. George Williams - 7
Skippering the side for the night, proved to be a much bigger threat in the second half as he moved to left-back.
jpimedia
3. Joe Walsh - 6
Was sacrificed at half time to alter Dons' shape, but threw himself into some big tackles in a decent first half show.
jpimedia
4. Russell Martin - 6
Silenced the Ipswich boo-boys with a measured second half to keep the visitors' attacks to a minimum.
jpimedia
View more