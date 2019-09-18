MK Dons

Dons rated: Houghton carves Dons' best chances in defeat to Ipswich

MK Dons tasted defeat on Tuesday night when they went down 1-0 to Ipswich Town.

Here's how the players rated in the game at Stadium MK.

After a good save to deny Kayden Jackson midway through the first half, had precious little to do.

1. Lee Nicholls - 6

Skippering the side for the night, proved to be a much bigger threat in the second half as he moved to left-back.

2. George Williams - 7

Was sacrificed at half time to alter Dons' shape, but threw himself into some big tackles in a decent first half show.

3. Joe Walsh - 6

Silenced the Ipswich boo-boys with a measured second half to keep the visitors' attacks to a minimum.

4. Russell Martin - 6

