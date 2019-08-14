Dons rated: Kasumu caps a fine night with a goal

Teenager David Kasumu showed no signs of nerves as he stepped into Dons' midfield in a fiery clash with AFC Wimbledon on Tuesday night.

Here's how the MK Dons players rated in the penalty shoot-out win over AFC Wimbledon.

Lee Nicholls - 8 - Hard to find anything wrong when the keeper makes two penalty saves during a game. Little he could have done to prevent either AFC Wimbledon goal, but made it count when he could, denying Pigott and Reilly from the spot.

Regan Poole - 8 - A marauding performance on the right of the defence. Linked up excellently with Callum Brittain, and was involved in everything Dons did well in the first period. Won the early penalty, put in some great crosses too.

Russell Martin - 7 - Another strong outing, read the game well and marshalled those around him. Looked a real handful at set-pieces too.

Baily Cargill - 7 - After his substitute appearance on Saturday, the defender is nearing a full return again. Strong, rarely flustered, back to the Cargill of last season. Dons fans have missed those pinpoint diagonal balls!

Dean Lewington - 7 - The pantomime villain for the home fans, but a battling performer for the away fans. Allowed himself a wry grin when he out-muscled Scott Wagstaff to leave the AFC Wimbledon man on the floor as he played on.

Callum Brittain - 8 - Showed all of his pre-season promise with another excellent attacking show. Really clicked with Poole as the pair rotated and overlapped on the right flank and looked dangerous every time he was on the ball.

Top Don: David Kasumu - 8 - Mopped up, made key challenges, blocks and was in the right place at the right time. His goal was brilliantly struck, and he showed no signs of nerves in a fiery atmosphere.

Conor McGrandles - 7 - A poor penalty after three minutes could have thrown a curve ball into his game, but he bounced back well with a good goal, and braved a second penalty in the shoot-out, which he duly slotted home.

Ryan Harley - 6 - Did some of the nitty-gritty work, which needed to be done, but did so without much fuss or glitz.

Kieran Agard - 6 - Chased down, but saw little in the way of chances in front of goal.

Jordan Bowery - 6 - On a quiet night for the front men, Bowery saw a couple of sights of goal. Though he should have done better with a first half header, drew a brilliant save from Tzanev in the second period.

Subs:

Alex Gilbey - 7 - Added more energy and drive in the engine room. Netted the decisive penalty in his first outing since March.

Dylan Asonganyi - 6 - A late change for Agard, and almost teed up Bowery after some clever hold-up play.