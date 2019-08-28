Dons rated: Kasumu continues Carabao Cup success

David Kasumu
David Kasumu

David Kasumu was once again Dons' star man in the Carabao Cup, this time against Southend United.

See how the Dons rated at Roots Hall:

Stuart Moore - 8 - Made some excellent saves through the course of the evening, with two particularly memorable stops after wicked deflections off his own players.

Joe Walsh - 7 - A fine return to the side after missing Dons last four. Mopped up well, and made a great clearance off the line which he somehow managed to put over the bar.

Russell Martin - 7 - A typically astute performance from the defender, reading the game well. Moved into midfield in the closing stages with aplomb.

Regan Poole - 7 - Another busy night for the Welshman, teaming up well with Callum Brittain on the right flank. Didn't put a foot wrong.

Dean Lewington - 7 - After a tough time on Saturday, Lewington had no such problems against Southend with an untroubled night.

Callum Brittain - 8 - Continues to put in great performances in the right wing-back role, capping another good show with an excellent finish for his second goal of the season.

Alex Gilbey - 7 - His first 90 minutes in around five months, but a typically Gilbey showing as he covered every blade of grass. Ran out of steam with 15 minutes to go.

Top Don: David Kasumu - 8 - No goal to show for his efforts this time around, but a clever display, with a strong reading of the game helping him to the ball first. Showed some deft touches too to evade some strong Southend challenges.

Rhys Healey - 8 - Marked his first start since rejoining by finishing a well-worked move to get Dons rolling. Ran out of gas on the hour, but reminded everyone of what to expect.

Jordan Bowery - 6 - Another thankless night for the front man as he ran without much reward.

Kieran Agard - 5 - A disappointing show from last season's top scorer, struggling with his first touch and making the wrong choices when afforded them.

Subs:
Hiram Boateng - 6 - Showed brilliant footwork to carve himself a great first goal for MK Dons
Sam Nombe - 6 - Certainly put in the leg work when he came on, and marked a solid cameo with his first senior goal for the club.
George Williams - A late change.