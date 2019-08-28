Dons rated: Kasumu continues Carabao Cup success

David Kasumu was once again Dons' star man in the Carabao Cup, this time against Southend United.

See how the Dons rated at Roots Hall:

Stuart Moore - 8 - Made some excellent saves through the course of the evening, with two particularly memorable stops after wicked deflections off his own players.

Joe Walsh - 7 - A fine return to the side after missing Dons last four. Mopped up well, and made a great clearance off the line which he somehow managed to put over the bar.

Russell Martin - 7 - A typically astute performance from the defender, reading the game well. Moved into midfield in the closing stages with aplomb.

Regan Poole - 7 - Another busy night for the Welshman, teaming up well with Callum Brittain on the right flank. Didn't put a foot wrong.

Dean Lewington - 7 - After a tough time on Saturday, Lewington had no such problems against Southend with an untroubled night.

Callum Brittain - 8 - Continues to put in great performances in the right wing-back role, capping another good show with an excellent finish for his second goal of the season.

Alex Gilbey - 7 - His first 90 minutes in around five months, but a typically Gilbey showing as he covered every blade of grass. Ran out of steam with 15 minutes to go.

Top Don: David Kasumu - 8 - No goal to show for his efforts this time around, but a clever display, with a strong reading of the game helping him to the ball first. Showed some deft touches too to evade some strong Southend challenges.

Rhys Healey - 8 - Marked his first start since rejoining by finishing a well-worked move to get Dons rolling. Ran out of gas on the hour, but reminded everyone of what to expect.

Jordan Bowery - 6 - Another thankless night for the front man as he ran without much reward.

Kieran Agard - 5 - A disappointing show from last season's top scorer, struggling with his first touch and making the wrong choices when afforded them.

Subs:

Hiram Boateng - 6 - Showed brilliant footwork to carve himself a great first goal for MK Dons

Sam Nombe - 6 - Certainly put in the leg work when he came on, and marked a solid cameo with his first senior goal for the club.

George Williams - A late change.