Dons rated: McGrandles makes Dons tick in Stevenage win

Conor McGrandles not only opened the scoring but guided Dons confidently in the 3-0 win over Stevenage on Tuesday night.

Here's how the Dons rated:

Stuart Moore - 7 - Turned in a second strong performance in a week, making two key stops to keep his first clean sheet of the season.

Joe Walsh - 6 - Wasn't overly tested by the Stevenage attack, and didn't put a foot wrong.

Russell Martin - 7 - A good return after missing the defeat to Acccrington on Saturday and turned provider for Nombe's first.

Dean Lewington - 6 - Like Walsh, didn't put a foot wrong and didn't look likely to get beaten one-on-one.

Brennan Dickenson - 6 - Probably should have got his first goal for the club in his first start as he lashed an effort wide in the first half. Looked lively on the left flank, with a few decent balls into the mixer.

George Williams - 7 - Enjoyed decent success on the right flank as he played a key role in Dons' attacks on that side.

Jordan Houghton - 7 - Assured and controlled in the holding midfield role, something that was missing in his absence on Saturday.

David Kasumu - 5 - After two good cup performances in recent weeks, Kasumu struggled to make a mark. Gave the ball away too often, and almost shanked one into his own net, only to be saved the embarrassment by Moore's alert save.

Top Don: Conor McGrandles - 8 - A well-taken goal aside, McGrandles orchestrated everything Dons did right. Showed his quality as he seldom lost the ball all night.

Sam Nombe - 8 - Played off the shoulder of triggered the flag a lot, but when he stayed onside, netted twice in a fine showing. Should have scored a hat-trick at the death but blasted his shot over.

Jordan Bowery - 6 - After a decent opening period, faded out of the game in the second half before being substituted.

Subs:

Baily Cargill - 6 - Did well to tee up Nombe at the end.

Hiram Boateng - 6 - Looked more at home in an advanced role.