Dons rated: MK Dons 0-1 Sunderland
MK Dons slipped to their second 1-0 defeat of the week on Saturday when they lost to Sunderland at Stadium MK.
Lynden Gooch's 79th minute screamer separated the sides as Dons slipped to 20th in League One. Here's how the players rated in the game.
1. Lee Nicholls - 6.5
Could have been beaten on a few occasions but for some dodgy Sunderland finishing. Didn't touch the ball a lot otherwise.
2. Dean Lewington - 7
Not the way he wanted to mark his 750th game for the club. A few misplaced passes but came close to scoring a stunner.
3. Joe Walsh - 7
Only really let the dangerous Wyke out of his sight once before the striker was withdrawn.
4. George Williams - 6.5
In a similar story to his game on Tuesday night, looked comfortable but his distribution let him down.
