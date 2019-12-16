MK Dons

Dons Rated: MK Dons 1-0 Oxford United

Joe Mason scored the only goal of the game as Dons beat Oxford United to record their first League One win in three months.

Here's how the players rated.

Had precious little to do, but was booked for time-wasting by an overly fussy referee.

1. Lee Nicholls - 7

Had precious little to do, but was booked for time-wasting by an overly fussy referee.
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
Kept Rob Hall quiet until he was taken off.

2. Dean Lewington - 7.5

Kept Rob Hall quiet until he was taken off.
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
Another strong showing in the centre of defence.

3. Joe Walsh - 7.5

Another strong showing in the centre of defence.
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
Bravely blocked everything that came his way. Looks as assured as ever at the heart of the defence.

4. Top Don: Regan Poole - 8

Bravely blocked everything that came his way. Looks as assured as ever at the heart of the defence.
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 4