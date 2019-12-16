Dons Rated: MK Dons 1-0 Oxford United
Joe Mason scored the only goal of the game as Dons beat Oxford United to record their first League One win in three months.
Here's how the players rated.
1. Lee Nicholls - 7
Had precious little to do, but was booked for time-wasting by an overly fussy referee.
jpimedia
2. Dean Lewington - 7.5
Kept Rob Hall quiet until he was taken off.
jpimedia
3. Joe Walsh - 7.5
Another strong showing in the centre of defence.
jpimedia
4. Top Don: Regan Poole - 8
Bravely blocked everything that came his way. Looks as assured as ever at the heart of the defence.
jpimedia
