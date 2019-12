Goals from Kieran Agard and Joe Mason put the game beyond the Sky Blues, though Brennan Dickenson was sent off five minutes from time after just 11 minutes on the pitch. Here's how the Dons rated at Stadium MK.

1. Lee Nicholls - 7.5 Made fans nervous early on as he played out in dangerous positions, but made some excellent first half stops to keep Coventry at bay.

2. Dean Lewington - 7 A standard performance from the skipper. Has had his leash tightened under Martin to keep him from roaming forwards, but did his defensive duties without issue.

3. George Williams - 7 Like Lewington, wasn't spotted romping forwards as often. A solid game after missing out against Rotherham through suspension.

4. Baily Cargill - 6.5 Still looks nervous at centre back, but made precious few mistakes against Coventry, and set up Agard for the opener. Will miss the next three through suspension.

