MK Dons celebrate Trot Parrott's goal

DONS RATED: MK Dons 2-1 Charlton Athletic

Troy Parrott and Mo Eisa not only scored the goals to pick up the first win of the season for MK Dons, but for Liam Manning in charge too.

By Toby Lock
Wednesday, 18th August 2021, 11:38 am

Here's how we rated the players at Stadium MK.

1. Andrew Fisher - 7

Looked comfortable with Charlton's high crosses into the box all night. Made a great stop to deny Stockley from adding his second after Harvie's slip.

Buy photo

2. Harry Darling - 7.5

His best performance of the season. Kept close tabs on Stockley, limiting the striker to just a couple of sniffs of goal. Brilliant in the second half in particular.

Buy photo

3. Zak Jules - 7.5

Excellent in both positions he played. Immovable at centre back, and gave a good physical presence out wide as he roamed forward in the second half

Buy photo

4. Warren O'Hora - 7.5

Read the game excellently. Made some key interceptions, good tackles and managed the game really well.

Buy photo
Charlton AthleticMo Eisa
Next Page
Page 1 of 4