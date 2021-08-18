DONS RATED: MK Dons 2-1 Charlton Athletic

Here's how we rated the players at Stadium MK.
1. Andrew Fisher - 7
Looked comfortable with Charlton's high crosses into the box all night. Made a great stop to deny Stockley from adding his second after Harvie's slip.
2. Harry Darling - 7.5
His best performance of the season. Kept close tabs on Stockley, limiting the striker to just a couple of sniffs of goal. Brilliant in the second half in particular.
3. Zak Jules - 7.5
Excellent in both positions he played. Immovable at centre back, and gave a good physical presence out wide as he roamed forward in the second half
4. Warren O'Hora - 7.5
Read the game excellently. Made some key interceptions, good tackles and managed the game really well.