MK Dons

Dons rated: MK Dons 2-3 Rotherham

Dons fell to a demoralising 3-2 defeat to Rotherham on Saturday as they fell three points from safety in League One.

Dons led 2-0 after 13 minutes thanks to Alex Gilbey and Joe Mason goals, but Dan Barlaser and a Freddie Ladapo brace saw the Millers leave Stadium MK with all three points. Here's how the Dons rated on a disappointing afternoon.

Not a lot to do in the opening half, but picked it out of his net three times in the second. A mix-up with Cargill cost one goal, but went the right way at the penalty again.

1. Lee Nicholls - 7

Not a lot to do in the opening half, but picked it out of his net three times in the second. A mix-up with Cargill cost one goal, but went the right way at the penalty again.
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
Had some swagger in the first half as Dons ran riot, but like the rest of the defence, came off the boil in the second.

2. Dean Lewington - 6

Had some swagger in the first half as Dons ran riot, but like the rest of the defence, came off the boil in the second.
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
His best performance for a long time in the first half, but seemed to go to pieces as Rotherham turned up the wick. Gave away the penalty, and earned a daft sending off in stoppage time will cost him three games.

3. Baily Cargill - 4.5

His best performance for a long time in the first half, but seemed to go to pieces as Rotherham turned up the wick. Gave away the penalty, and earned a daft sending off in stoppage time will cost him three games.
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
Looked Dons' best defender until late in the day when the backline let in three cheap goals.

4. Joe Walsh - 6.5

Looked Dons' best defender until late in the day when the backline let in three cheap goals.
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 4