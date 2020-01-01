MK Dons

Dons Rated: MK Dons 3-0 Bristol Rovers

MK Dons jumped out of hte League One relegation zone for the first time since November with a comfortable 3-0 win over Bristol Rovers on New Year's Day.

Goals from Rhys Healey, Sam Nombe and Kieran Agard secured the points for Russell Martin's side as they jumped out of the bottom three for the first time since November. Here's how the players rated.

Could have earned a higher mark but actually didn't have to do anything. Kept out Leahy's early strike, but was barely troubled all afternoon.

1. Lee Nicholls 6.5

Couldn't be beaten one-on-one. Headed one off the line with three Rovers players hovering to convert.

2. Dean Lewington 7

A typical Joe Walsh performance - no nonsense, good in the air, hard to knock off the ball.

3. Joe Walsh 7

Another solid performance, ensuring Dons kept a clean sheet.

4. George Williams 7

