MK Dons

Dons rated: MK Dons 3-1 Portsmouth

MK Dons ended 2019 with a victory as they saw off Portsmouth 3-1 at Stadium MK.

After goals from Rhys Healey, Conor McGrandles and Alex Gilbey guided them to victory at Stadium MK - here's how the players rated.

After some nervous early moments, puffed his chest out and stopped Portsmouth on a number of occasions.

1. Lee Nicholls - 8

After some nervous early moments, puffed his chest out and stopped Portsmouth on a number of occasions.
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
Solid as ever, and played a big part in Dons' second goal with a cracking pass to Healey.

2. Dean Lewington - 7

Solid as ever, and played a big part in Dons' second goal with a cracking pass to Healey.
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
Less involved than normal at Stadium MK, but continues to mature under Martin.

3. Callum Brittain - 7

Less involved than normal at Stadium MK, but continues to mature under Martin.
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
Broke up play, defended well. His best showing in a while.

4. Jordan Houghton - 7.5

Broke up play, defended well. His best showing in a while.
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 4