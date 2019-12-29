Dons rated: MK Dons 3-1 Portsmouth
MK Dons ended 2019 with a victory as they saw off Portsmouth 3-1 at Stadium MK.
After goals from Rhys Healey, Conor McGrandles and Alex Gilbey guided them to victory at Stadium MK - here's how the players rated.
1. Lee Nicholls - 8
After some nervous early moments, puffed his chest out and stopped Portsmouth on a number of occasions.
jpimedia
2. Dean Lewington - 7
Solid as ever, and played a big part in Dons' second goal with a cracking pass to Healey.
jpimedia
3. Callum Brittain - 7
Less involved than normal at Stadium MK, but continues to mature under Martin.
jpimedia
4. Jordan Houghton - 7.5
Broke up play, defended well. His best showing in a while.
jpimedia
View more