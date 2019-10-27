MK Dons

Dons rated: Moore-Taylor continues to shine despite Dons' turmoil

Dons tasted defeat yet again on Saturday as they went down 1-0 to Fleetwood Town.

Despite their seventh defeat in eight games, it was a stoic defensive performance. Here's how they rated.

7 - Everything looked rosy for the keeper until the final five minutes when he landed awkwardly and dropped the ball at Ched Evans' feet for him to score the winner.

1. Lee Nicholls

7.5 - Barely crossed the halfway line as part of Dons' defensive mantra, but did his job well.

2. George Williams

7 - Was in the wrong place at the wrong time, collided with Nicholls as the keeper spilt the ball at the vital time. Looked much more at home in defence than midfield.

3. Regan Poole

8.5 - For the third game in a row was Dons best player. Threw everything he had in the way of Fleetwood's efforts and came so close to a clean sheet.

4. TOP DON: Jordan Moore-Taylor

