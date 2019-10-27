Dons rated: Moore-Taylor continues to shine despite Dons' turmoil
Dons tasted defeat yet again on Saturday as they went down 1-0 to Fleetwood Town.
Despite their seventh defeat in eight games, it was a stoic defensive performance. Here's how they rated.
1. Lee Nicholls
7 - Everything looked rosy for the keeper until the final five minutes when he landed awkwardly and dropped the ball at Ched Evans' feet for him to score the winner.
jpimedia
2. George Williams
7.5 - Barely crossed the halfway line as part of Dons' defensive mantra, but did his job well.
jpimedia
3. Regan Poole
7 - Was in the wrong place at the wrong time, collided with Nicholls as the keeper spilt the ball at the vital time. Looked much more at home in defence than midfield.
jpimedia
4. TOP DON: Jordan Moore-Taylor
8.5 - For the third game in a row was Dons best player. Threw everything he had in the way of Fleetwood's efforts and came so close to a clean sheet.
jpimedia
View more