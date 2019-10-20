Dons rated: Moore-Taylor makes a sensational return against Coventry
Dons stopped their run of five consecutive defeats in League One with a 0-0 draw at home to Coventry City on Saturday.
See how the players rated in the game at Stadium MK.
1. Lee Nicholls
8 - His penalty save 'was as good as a goal' for Paul Tisdale, despite giving away the spot kick when sold short by Williams.
2. George Williams
5 - Played his keeper into trouble with a short backpass in the penalty incident. Did not make much impact going forward as he usually does.
3. Joe Walsh
8 - An excellent display at the heart of the defence, and Coventry never looked like getting past him.
4. TOP DON: Jordan Moore-Taylor
9 - Strong, bullish, immovable. Remarkable to think that was his first full 90 minutes since January.
