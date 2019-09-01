Dons rated: Nicholls saves Dons from more embarrassment at Accrington

Lee Nicholls saved another penalty on Saturday, but he could not prevent Dons from ending on the losing side against Accrington Stanley.

Here's how the Dons rated at the Wham Stadium.

Top Dons: Lee Nicholls - 8 - Kept his side in it when he denied Colby Bishop from the penalty spot, and kept out Wilson Carvalho's shot late on too.

Joe Walsh - 5 - Made several key tackles in the opening half to keep Accrington at bay.

Baily Cargill - 4 - Never looked comfortable, struggled to make his passes and provided little in the way of an attacking threat as we're used to seeing.

George Williams - 5 - Long balls were the order of the day, but precious few picked out a team-mate.

Callum Brittain - 5 - Made little impact, but almost played his side into trouble late on when Carvalho gambled and got in behind, only to be bailed out by another Nicholls save.

Dean Lewington - 4 - Gave away possession all too readily, and cheaply.

Hiram Boateng - 4 - Looked a different entity to the one who played against Southend four days earlier. Could not keep hold of the ball, struggled to make tackles and just looked lost.

Alex Gilbey - 5 - Watched a lot of balls sail over is head as Dons went long and bypassed the midfield. Covered a lot of ground before being withdrawn in the second period.

Ryan Harley - 5 - Like Gilbey, saw the game pass him.

Rhys Healey - 7 - Just about Dons only out-field bright spark. Teed up Agard, and should have netted a late equaliser but for a rogue offside flag.

Kieran Agard - 6 - Netted his first goal of the campaign, and could have had a second with a clever turn and shot. Went quiet in the second half though as Dons struggled to get him the ball.

Subs:

Jordan Bowery - 5 - Did little to change the course of things

Sam Nombe - 6 - Used his pace to give Dons a new dimension

Conor McGrandles - 6 - Shored up the midfield in the final few minutes