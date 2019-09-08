Dons rated: Sam's the man in AFC Wimbledon win
MK Dons claimed their second win over AFC Wimbledon of the season on Saturday, winning 2-1 at Stadium.
Here's how the Dons rated in the clash.
1. Lee Nicholls
7 - Wasn't the busiest of afternoons for the keeper, but did well to deny Folivi and Kalambayi
2. Joe Walsh
7 - Helped keep the AFC Wimbledon attackers quiet, standing firm for most of the afternoon.
3. George Williams
7 - Like Walsh, did well to nullify the visitors' attacking threat with a composed showing.
4. Russell Martin
7 - Mr Reliable for Dons again, not putting a foot wrong.
