Sam Nombe celebrates with Alex Gilbey and Conor McGrandles

Dons rated: Sam's the man in AFC Wimbledon win

MK Dons claimed their second win over AFC Wimbledon of the season on Saturday, winning 2-1 at Stadium.

Here's how the Dons rated in the clash.

1. Lee Nicholls

2. Joe Walsh

3. George Williams

4. Russell Martin

