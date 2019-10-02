Dons rated: Sorinola stars in win over Fulham U21s
Dons continued their winning run in the Leasing.com Trophy on Tuesday night when they beat Fulham U21s 1-0 at Stadium MK.
ere's how the players rated in the game.
1. Stuart Moore
7 - After his mistake last week, a strong return for the keeper. Not called on often, but when he was, he commanded his area.
jpimedia
2. Regan Poole
7 - Continues to grow in his position and never looked troubled.
jpimedia
3. Dean Lewington
6 - Caught out a few times with the pace of Fulham's attacks
jpimedia
4. Jordan Moore-Taylor
7 - A strong return for the defender after nine months out.
jpimedia
