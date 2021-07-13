Dons return to action this evening against King's Lynn Town

Football

MK Dons kick-off their pre-season campaign this evening (Tuesday) when they take on King's Lynn Town.

Russell Martin's side travel to The Walks for the 7pm start and will play in front of supporters for the first time since December. The game however will be played in 30-minute quarters, with Dons expected to name two XIs in order to give players an hour of action.

New signings Scott Twine, Ethan Robson, Josh Martin and Max Watters could all be given a run-out, as could former Dons academy player Danny Collinge. The 23-year-old defender left Milton Keynes in 2014 destined for VfB Stuttgart. Last season, he was on the books at Colchester United but was released when his contract expired last month.

He has been training with Dons in order to maintain his fitness while he seeks a new club, but manager Martin did not hint at a deal for the defender.

Manager Russell Martin told mkdons.com: “Danny is obviously someone the club knows well from his time in our academy. He came in at the end of last season to train with us and keep fit and we were happy for that to continue through pre-season.

“It works for both parties – Danny is able to train regularly and stay in football shape while he also adds to our numbers for training and in the friendlies.