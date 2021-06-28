Dons return to pre-season training ahead of busy opening month

David Kasumu

MK Dons return to pre-season training this morning ahead of the new 2021/22 campaign.

Russell Martin s side will face trips to newly promoted Bolton Wanderers in their first League One game, and then to Championship Bournemouth in the Carabao Cup as part of a busy opening week, and a tough first month which will also see them playing against promotion hopefuls Sunderland and Ipswich Town.

Following the release of several first team players at the end of last season, Dons have added two new faces to the squad - keeper Franco Ravizzoli and midfielder Scott Twine - and the manager will be eager to bolster his squad before too long.

However, with the squad returning to the pitches at Woughton on the Green today (Monday), Martin said he is eager to see everyone again.

"I can't wait to see them all," he said. "You end up missing them all, even though you've spent every day with them! We really enjoy working with this group because of their attitude, application and their trust in us and the process.