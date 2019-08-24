Dons routed by Peterborough in 4-0 thumping

After the highs of Tuesday night, MK Dons were on the receiving end of a 4-0 thrashing at the hands of Peterborough United on Saturday.

Posh's potent attack force blew Dons apart from the off, with first half goals from Marcus Maddison, Ivan Toney and Mo Eisa putting the game to bed by the half time interval. Without anything to shout about at the other end, Eisa added his second and Peterborough's fourth to complete the rout - the worst defeat in Paul Tisdale's tenure at Stadium MK.

Baily Cargill battles for the ball

After the fine 2-1 win over Lincoln City on Tuesday night, Paul Tisdale reintroduced Dean Lewington to the fray, with Regan Poole sidelined through injury. The other change saw Ryan Harley drop to the bench in favour of Alex Gilbey, who was making his first start since March.

But for as good as Dons were against Lincoln in midweek, they were as bad for the opening 45 minutes against Peterborough. Coming up against a fierce front three of Mo Eisa, Ivan Toney and Marcus Maddison, the home side failed to contain the trio and were made to pay in ruthless fashion.

The opener for Posh came in spectacular fashion on 22 minutes - Marcus Maddison unleashing an unstoppable effort past Lee Nicholls' dive from 25 yards, clipping the post on it's way in.

And six minutes later, Posh doubled their lead when Maddison's free kick was routinely headed home by Ivan Toney.

With Peterborough's front three dominating, there was little surprise when Mo Eisa fired home a third for Posh after George Boyd was given entirely too much time to pick up the ball and wait for the run of the striker before picking him out on the edge of the box.

Rhys Healey was introduced at the break at the expense of Alex Gilbey as Dons changed shape for the second half as they tried in vain to get back into the affair.

And while it did give Dons a new dimension going forwards, chances remained thin on the ground. Jordan Bowery should have done better with a header but managed to hit Kieran Agard, while neither Agard nor Healey could get on the end of Lewington's cross to cause Christy Pym any issues.

Despite looking more of a threat than they did in the opening half, Peterborough consistently looked a threat and though Nicholls did brilliantly to deny Maddison and then substitute Joe Ward, there was little he could do to deny Eisa his second with 18 minutes remaining, bending in a beautiful fourth when afforded time and space in the Dons penalty area.

Referee: Andy Davies

Attendance: 9,402

MK Dons: Nicholls, Martin, Cargill, Williams, Lewington (Dickenson 73), Brittain, Houghton (Harley 57), Gilbey (Healey 46), Boateng, Agard, Bowery

Subs not used: Moore, Walsh, Nombe, Kasumu, Harley

Peterborough United: Pym, Beevers, Kent, Eisa (Dembele 80), Knight (Ward 66), Maddison (Burrows 69), Reed, Toney, Blake-Tracy, Boyd, Mason

Subs not used: O'Malley, Butler, Bennett, Tasdemir

Booked: Boateng, Harley