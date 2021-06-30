Dons' season to begin with Carabao Cup clash at Bournemouth
Wednesday, 30th June 2021
MK Dons will begin their 2021/22 season at the Vitality Stadium as their Carabao Cup game with Bournemouth has been confirmed.
With clubs afforded the option to play their first round clash the weekend prior to their league campaigns kicking off, both Dons and the Cherries have agreed to schedule the fixture for Saturday July 31.
The game will kick off at 3pm on the south coast.