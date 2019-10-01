Dons see off Fulham U21s to get a foot into the second round

Kieran Agard scored the only goal in a comfortable evening at Stadium MK, winning 1-0 over Fulham U21s.

The striker missed a couple of decent chances before prodding home Brennan Dickenson's cross five minutes into the second period to secure Dons' second win in the Leasing.com Trophy.

On a night baring plenty of positives for Paul Tisdale, Jordan Moore-Taylor safely navigated 45 minutes on his return from injury, while the performance of Matthew Sorinola certainly raised a lot of impressed eyebrows.

Though there was a sparse crowd for the occasion, who was in attendance saw Moore-Taylor start for MK Dons for the first time since January after knee surgery. It was a mixed team named by Paul Tisdale, who handed starts to Dylan Asonganyi and Matthew Sorinola, while keeper Stuart Moore returned after his outing against Liverpool last week.

Despite the awful weather, the game itself was a bright and enthusiastic affair from both sides. Dons though were the side on top with far more experience in their ranks, and hit the woodwork three times in the opening 22 minutes. First, Alex Gilbey hit the post though he wouldn't have known much about his effort as the ball bounced off him and then the post. Then, Russell Martin clipped the bar from just inside the penalty area before Dickenson's free kick hit the upright again with keeper Luca Ashby-Hammond beaten.

The visitors looked to catch Dons on the counter-attack with their pace, with Luca De a Torre their main outlet in the opening half. Stuart Moore though was only really called into action once.

Moore-Taylor made it comfortably through the opening 45 minutes and looked very much at ease against the young Fulham side. His return though was limited to just the first half as he was replaced by Conor McGrandles at the interval.

Kieran Agard had shown some decent flashes on the night, but had to do better when Sorinola's cross and swiped wide. The striker, who had only one goal to his name all season though made up for it when he gave Dons the lead just two minutes later. McGrandles was immediately involved by back-heeling Dickenson free down the left, and the former Colchester man picked out Agard in the centre to convert.

In a fairly comfortable half to see out from there for the home side. Sorinola continued his fine evening but was withdrawn with 17 minutes remaining for Callum Brittain to a standing ovation.

There were a few scares for Dons though, with De La Torre missing a sitter in front of goal in the dying moments.

Referee: Darren Drysdale

Attendance: 1,453

MK Dons: Moore, Poole, Martin, Moore-Taylor (McGrandles 46), Sorinola (Brittain 73), Dickenson, Gilbey, Boateng, Lewington, Agard, Asonganyi

Subs not used: Nicholls, Nombe, Leach, Freeman, Brennan

Fulham U21: Ashby-Hammond, Francois, De La Torre, Davis (Hilton 68), Taylor-Crossdale, Drameh, Harris (Jasper 86), Mundle-Smith, Santos-Clase (Carvalho 60), Asare, McAvoy

Subs not used: Wickens, Tricker, Abraham, De Havilland