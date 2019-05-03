Dons should be proud of their season so far

After two relegations in three years, Paul Tisdale believes MK Dons should head into Saturday's automatic promotion battle with Mansfield Town proud of the turnaround.

In 2016, Dons were relegated from the Championship, and last year dropped out of League 1 with their lowest points total in history.

A win for Dons though on Saturday will see them return to League 1 at the first time of asking for both the club and manager Tisdale, who took over last summer.

He said: "The club was relegated last year. We're in a really healthy position now. If we win, we go up, if not we're in the play-offs. It has been a progressive year,

"I'm proud of what we've done but I'm not going into Saturday comfortable. It has been a really good year, all the stress and excitement is high quality emotion. We've had our share of disappointments, but also things going our way over the last few weeks. What a great way to end the season."