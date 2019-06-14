Dons sign former Manchester United defender Regan Poole

Wales U21s captain Regan Poole believes now is the time to 'settle down' in his career as he became MK Dons' fifth signing of the summer.

The 20-year-old centre back left Manchester United earlier this summer - the club he has called home since he was 17 - but after loan spells at Northampton Town and Newport County in recent years, he is ready to make a name for himself at MK Dons.

Poole played in both games against Dons last season while playing for Newport, and helped the Exiles to the play-off final, where they would go on to lose to Tranmere Rovers.

After leaving United, Poole was eager to complete his move to Stadium MK, where he believes now is the time in his career to make a name for himself.

“This is a new stage of my career and I can’t wait to get started," he said. "It’s time to settle down, play some football and help this club be successful.

“As soon as I heard that the Club was interested in me, I was very excited and wanted to get the deal done.

“I spoke to the manager and he really interested me in the way he wants to work. I’ve played against the Club a few times and played here at the stadium and everything about the place just interested me. As soon as I knew they wanted me it was a no brainer."