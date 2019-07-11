Dons still want to strengthen the attacking line

Matt Oakley hopes Dons can add another forward to the squad before the start of the season.

Having seen Chuks Aneke, Robbie Simpson, David Wheeler and Jake Hesketh leave the club after securing promotion to League One, Dons have added Jordan Bowery and Joe Mason this summer.

Oakley, assistant manager to Paul Tisdale, admitted focus is on adding to the front line, but said they won't just spend money on a striker for the sake of it.

"We've got our eye on one or two, as we do throughout the season. If that happens now, great, if it happens in January then it will give us a boost then. The chairman has been great with us. He is in all of the conversations about recruitment, it's a good relationship from top to bottom. We'll make the decisions when they're right. We won't make decisions just because we can – it has to be right.

"We will only sign players if they are going to make them better. We could just sign anybody. We can use our young players, give them the opportunity in pre-season and give ourselves the time to make the right signing. We're not just going to spend money because we're low on numbers. We've got midfielders who can play between the lines, we'll adjust the side and do it that way."