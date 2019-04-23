Dons' strikers have been a source of inspiration for Middlesbrough loanee Walker

Teenager Stephen Walker has praised each of MK Dons' front line for helping him develop as a player.

The 18-year-old may have only made six substitute appearances for Dons since signing on loan from Middlesbrough on deadline day in January, and believes he will return to the Riverside a better player for having played alongside the likes of Kieran Agard and Chuks Aneke.

"I'm really enjoying it, it has been a good experience to get out on loan, and I really feel like I've developed as a player," he told the Dons' matchday programme. "I feel like I've done OK. I know my strengths and weaknesses and I feel like when I've come on, I've brought something different to the team.

"I take every day as a learning curve, and I'm fortunate that I've got a lot of experienced players to learn from here. Chuks is a big strong lad, he can pin his defender and then turn in behind. He's so powerful when he runs too.

"Kieran's movement is so impressive and his positioning and finishing is class.

"Simmo (Robbie Simpson) is great in the air and has some of the best hold-up play I've ever seen. David Wheeler is one of the best players I've ever seen in the air and he's not even six foot!

"They all have qualities that I can learn something new from, and hopefully that will help me develop as a player."

Having only turned 18 in October, his loan spell in Milton Keynes is the first time Walker has lived outside Middlesbrough. And the youngster has admitted leaving his family was difficult.

He said: "It was always going to be hard moving away at 18. It was hard leaving my two little brothers and my little sister, but those are the types of sacrifices you have to make if you want to develop as a player. I think I've learned a lot of life lessons and skills because of it. While I feel I've grown up as a player here, I also feel I've grown as a person."