Cameron Norman has signed for MK Dons after leaving Newport County

Dons have agreed a deal to sign the 27-year-old once his contract with the Exiles expires at the end of June.

The player is a product of Norwich City’s Academy, and has 161 EFL appearances to his name to date.

He has spent the past two years with Newport, playing 92 times, and was last season named player of the year at Rodney Parade.

He has also played for Walsall and Oxford United, as well as in non-League with Woking, Norwich United, Concord Rangers, Needham Market and King’s Lynn Town.

In the 2022/23 campaign he played 53 games and scored five goals as well as providing five assists.

Norman is boss Graham Alexander’s second signing this summer, following the arrival of Alex Gilbey at the end of last month.

“I’m really glad to get this deal done,” Norman told iFollow MK Dons.

“It’s been in the pipeline for a little while so to get to the stadium and sign is very exciting and I can’t wait to get started.

“I had some interest from other clubs but after I spoke with the manager, and he ran me through the goals and ambitions he had for the team, I couldn’t get the idea of coming here out of my head and I wanted to get it done.

“I’m hungry to achieve and I know that everybody else who will be here this season will feel the same way. Hopefully we can have a successful season and I will be doing everything I can to help drive that.”

Born in Norwich, Norman began his career with his hometown club and helped the Canaries win the FA Youth Cup in 2013 before signing his first professional contract.

He never made a first team appearance at at Carrow Road and then dropped into non-League.

After impressing for King’s Lynn in the 2017/18 season, he was offered a route back into League football with Oxford.

He spent 18 months at the Kassam Stadium, playing 12 times, before joining Walsall where he played 72 games over a two-and-a-half year stint.

Norman joined Newport in the summer of 2021.

Dons boss Alexander is delighted to have signed Norman.

“First and foremost, he is a good player at a good age,” said Alexander.

"He has an excellent playing record over the last few years and he will give us a real attacking threat from a defensive position.

“With Cameron, there is a really good player already there, with a lot of good attributes, but there are also areas in which we feel he can still improve – and he wants to improve too.

“When I spoke to him, he was really positive about joining what we’re trying to do here.

