Dons to discover final two League One opponents this weekend

Wembley Stadium

League One will be finalised this weekend when the League One and League Two play-off finals will establish who MK Dons will play next season,

While Brentford and Swansea City will battle it out for a spot in the Premier League on Saturday, Sunday will see whether Lincoln City or Blackpool will secure promotion from League One 24 hours later at Wembley Stadium.

Both sides picked up six points against Russell Martin's side last season, with Blackpool earning two 1-0 victories, while Lincoln were 2-1 winners at Stadium MK before handing out the 4-0 thumping at Sincil Bank.

With the winner heading to the Championship next season along with Hull City and Peterborough Unuted, Dons' attention will turn to the League Two play-off on Monday to establish the final team promoted from League Two. Cheltenham Town, Cambridge United and Bolton Wanderers took the top three automatic promotion spots, and they will be joined by either Morecambe or Newport County. Bristol Rovers, Swindon Town, Northampton Town and Rochdale were relegated from the third tier.

Dons crossed paths with both in their League Two campaign in 2018/19, beating Morecambe at home before losing away, while they picked up two wins over Newport County on their march towards automatic promotion.