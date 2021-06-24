Dons to face Championship opposition in Carabao Cup

Tyrone Mings takes on Rhys Healey when Dons and Bournemouth last met

MK Dons will travel to Championship side Bournemouth for the first round of the Carabao Cup.

The sides last met back in 2018 in the same competition when Paul Tisdale's side took on Eddie Howe's men - then in the Premier League - but it was the Cherries who ran out 3-0 winners.

Down the years, Bournemouth have claimed victory in six of the 13 meetings, with Dons winning four times. Their last win on the south coast came in 2012 when Mathias Doumbe secured a 1-0 win.

Bournemouth finished in the play-off spots in the Championship last season, going out to Brentford despite winning the first leg at the Vitality Stadium.